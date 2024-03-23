Mumbai: Teen Liftman Sexually Assaults 10-Year-Old

A 10-year-old girl, resident of Tardeo, was allegedly sexually assaulted by her building's liftman. The entire incident has been recorded in the building’s CCTV camera, which will be used as evidence against Sachin Lallo Paswan, 19, who has been arrested, said senior Inspector Vivek Shende, of Tardeo police station.

The crime took place between 9.30-9.45 am on Thursday. Quoting the victim, a police official said, “She lived in another wing, while the incident happened at D wing. She took the lift to go upstairs. When inside, the accused tried to grope her and even kissed her on the neck when she started to scream.” The minor narrated her ordeal to her parents when they returned in the evening.

Paswan was then arrested and panchnama was conducted on the society premises, including the scanning of the CCTV footage. “We have found necessary evidence that was captured in all the cameras installed in the society. It will be used as evidence in the court along with the chargesheet,” said a senior police official.

The arrested teen has no past criminal record. Paswan was produced in court on Friday, which remanded him to police custody for further interrogation. He has been booked under the Indian Penal Code section 354 (assault or criminal force to any woman) as well as provisions 8 (sexual assault) and 12 (sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.