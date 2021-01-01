Mumbai: Teen killed by pals in New Year's Eve rage

Mumbai: A 19-year-old girl was brutally murdered by two friends during a party on New Year's Eve in Khar on Thursday. The police said, the incident occurred around 2.30pm, when the teenager allegedly spotted the duo in a compromising position. Angered at being discovered, they reportedly beat her up, grabbed her by the hair and dragged her down from the terrace through the stairs to the second floor, killing her in the process. Khar Police have booked two people-- a man and a woman and are interrogating them along with the other attendees at the party.

According to police, 19-year-old Janvi Kukreja was attending a rooftop party in Bhagwati Heights at 14th Road in Khar (W), when she saw two of her friends, Diya Padankar, 19, and Shree Jogdhankar, 22, in a compromising position. A heated argument broke out between the couple and Kukreja, after which the duo brutally thrashed her until she was left bleeding. Afterwards, the couple, who are the prime suspects, is reported to have grabbed her by the hair and dragged her downstairs, all the way from the terrace to the second floor. She was then rushed to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Bandra (W), but declared dead before admission.

Police said that it was earlier suspected that Kukreja had fallen from the rooftop, but a probe revealed that she was murdered. An officer said, a case of murder is being registered at Khar police station against two persons in this regard. Prima facie, the incident seems to be a homicide. The two accused and some others are being interrogated.

During the investigation, police found bloodstains on the staircase and have collected samples, which were then sent to the forensics laboratory for probe. Khar police have booked the couple under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for Code and common intention, and have detained them along with all the suspects who were present at the party. Police are also piecing together the sequence of events of the day for a clear probe.