'Our truthful investigation won': Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Sushant Rajput death case

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case was the most-debated one in 2020. From Mumbai Police to Bihar Police, and then to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the alleged suicide case made headlines for the most part of the year. The BJP repeatedly targetted the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and the Mumbai Police over their "botched" investigation. However, the CBI hasn't yet reached a conclusion.

Recently, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had requested the CBI to reveal their findings of the investigation. He had stressed that it has been more than five months since the investigation into the death of the actor began but the CBI is yet to reveal whether Rajput was murdered or he died by suicide. Besides, parallel probes by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are also going on.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Friday said that their probe has won as CBI's conclusion won't be different from theirs. He also alleged that some "vested interests" tried to defame Mumbai Police. "I'm sure CBI will soon reach a conclusion that won't be different from ours. SC also called our investigation 'professional' but some vested interests tried to target us to defame us but ultimately our truthful investigation won," news agency ANI quoted Param Bir Singh as saying.