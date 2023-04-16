Mumbai: Teen dies by suicide after being tonsured, paraded naked; 2 held | Representational image

Mumbai: The NM Joshi Marg police have arrested two people in connection with the suicide of 18-year-old Pankaj Jaiswar in Prabhadevi's Kamgar Nagar-2. The arrested suspects, Santosh Chaurasia and Chhote Lal Prajapati, shaved Jaiswar's head, stripped him naked and paraded him in the area.

According to the police, the teen allegedly ended his life on April 6 . After receiving the news of his son's death, Pankaj's father, Ramraj Jaiswar, returned to Mumbai from Pune. Upon seeing the body, Ramraj noticed his son's tonsured head, which raised his suspicion.

Owner of the shop and workers shaved victim's head and stripped him naked

In his police complaint, Ramraj, a taxi driver by profession, said that upon inquiring in the locality, he came to know that the owner of a grocery shop – where the deceased worked – and his workers had shaved Pankaj's head and stripped him naked as he kept asking for his dues.

The teen had come to Mumbai from Varanasi a few months ago and got a job at a grocery store for Rs 12,000 per month, however, he wasn't paid despite working for six months. The accused humiliated the victim as the grocery shop was angry over Pankaj's repeated demands for money.

FIR registered in the case

A first information report, including the charge pertaining to abetment to suicide, was registered on Friday and more arrests are likely in future, said the police.

