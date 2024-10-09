Mumbai: Technical Snag Disrupts Services Of Newly Inaugurated Mumbai Metro 3 At Sahar Road; Video Surfaces |

Mumbai: The recently inaugurated Mumbai Metro Line 3, known as the Aqua Line, experienced major service disruptions on Wednesday morning, just three days after its official opening. The issue reportedly arose at Sahar Road station around 9:30 am due to a malfunction in the train’s door closure system.

Frustrated passengers reported waiting for 30-35 minutes during the busy morning rush hour without receiving any clear communication from officials, aside from announcements apologising for the inconvenience. A video posted on X by a user, @nix25225224, shows the metro train halted at a station with the doors open.

@MumbaiMetro3 Day 3. Train stuck at Sahar Road at 9.40 am. Don't know when it will start. And we continue to be the subjects of field testing of Metro 3 whilst paying for this shit service. @AshwiniBhide - any answers to this?? pic.twitter.com/4YCjBtFy6H — nix (@nix25225224) October 9, 2024

According to a Times of India report, this delay marked the second consecutive day of disruptions for commuters on the Aqua Line. Some passengers had already experienced similar issues on Tuesday, with one commuter, @rahool26, posting on social media: “No train at BKC for the last 30 minutes. Same thing happened yesterday; the train arrived after a 45-minute wait. No communication on when it will arrive.”

No train at bkc for last 30 mins. Same thing happened yesterday, train arrived after 45 mins wait. No communication on when it will arrive — Rahul (@rahool26) October 9, 2024

The door closure problem was first noted on the line’s opening day when a train was halted at Sahar Road station due to the same technical issue. Despite these recurring problems, there has been little communication from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), as they have not responded to inquiries about the ongoing disruptions.

Passengers expressed frustration with the lack of updates during the delays, with one traveller remarking, "There were no updates for passengers except an announcement of apologies for the delay."

Over 20,000 Ridership Recorded On Day 1

The Aqua Line is a crucial addition to Mumbai’s public transportation network, connecting the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) business district to Aarey Colony and the domestic and international terminals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The first phase of the line, covering a distance of 12.69 kilometres, saw a ridership of 20,482 passengers on its first full day of operation. However, frequent delays and technical issues are causing growing concerns among commuters, particularly during peak hours.