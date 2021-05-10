Mumbai: Tech-savvy people help worried beneficiaries book a slot on CoWin portal

Amid rising complaints of beneficiaries not getting vaccine slots at the CoWin portal, many social media users or tech-savvy people have posted videos explaining how to book a slot on the CoWin portal, especially in Mumbai for beneficiaries in age group of 18 to 44 years. Interestingly, some of the beneficiaries have benefited by following those steps and have got vaccine slots at the first attempt.

Since the vaccination drive started for the beneficiaries between 18 and 44 years of age, there were many tweets on Twitter saying they are not able to book vaccine slots despite being logged 10 minutes before booking starts. Considering all these complaints of beneficiaries having problems many tech-savvy made a video on YouTube or other social media sites giving an explainer.

“First time beneficiaries who want to book a slot should follow basic steps before login into the CoWin portal. In a video posted YouTube explain the process step-wise which includes registered beneficiaries should log in three minutes before slots are scheduled to open, followed by he/she should select State and Districts following which the complete list of vaccination centres will pop out and to keep the page alive they should keep changing the filters. After that, the beneficiaries should not select the first centre as the traffic is high due to which it will be hard to book a slot,” explained in a YouTube video.

Idris Khan, a resident of Masjid Bunder said they were trying to book a vaccine slot for the last three days but they failed, then their friend asked to look for a video where the whole process of booking a vaccine slot is explained thoroughly. “I have been trying since May 4 but every time all slots used to book completely. Then my friend had sent a video that showed steps to follow for booking a vaccine slot on the CoWin portal. Following which I followed those steps and I was lucky enough to get the appointment for May 8 at BKC vaccine centre,” he said.

Steps to follow