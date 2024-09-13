Mumbai Teacher Loses Over 9 Lakhs In Online Trading Scam

Mumbai News: Teacher falls prey for trading scam, faces loss of over 9 lakhs | Representative Image

Mumbai: A teacher from St. Xavier’s High School in South Mumbai was allegedly duped of Rs 9.22 lakh in a fraudulent trading scheme by two men who posed as managers of a trading company.

According to the FIR, in January the teacher saw an ad on her mobile and clicked on the link She soon began receiving calls from various mobile numbers. One caller, identified as Abhishek, helped her set up an account on ‘Fortified Trade Company’.

Read Also Mumbai Police Arrests Two For Investment Fraud Of Over Rs 5 Crore

Over the next few months the teacher was induced to make several payments amounting to Rs9.22 lakh by men claiming to be from Fortified Trade Company. Later, when the teacher decided to close her account, her entire “investment” vanished. The victim then registered an FIR at LT Marg Police station under the IPC and the IT Act 2000.