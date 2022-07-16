Mumbai: Tea stall owner robbed on his way home, 2 held by police

It seems like a usual auto drive too can be unsafe sometimes! Proof of that happened at Vikhroli on July 5 when a tea stall owner, after finishing his business and closing the stall, was on his way back home.

While walking at the LBS Road from the Vikhroli Station road, an auto-rickshaw approached the man and offered him a ride home. People inside the rickshaw came across as good people, to the man, since they offered the ride amid heavy rains. This is when the man, also the victim whose identity is kept anonymous by the police, started sensing a threat as the journey began.

According to Vinayak Mer, senior police inspector at Parksite Police station where the case is registered, there were two men inside the auto along with the auto driver. The two men, identified as Kamil Ejas Hajaru (31) and Musa Abdul Jaleel Shaik (28) started threatening the man for money. “They were trying to extort money from the victim and while frisking him, they found Rs. 10,000 cash and a mobile phone which was snatched from the victim,” said Mer.

“The victim had a gold ring-shaped earring on one of his ears, which was pulled and taken by the accused,” said Mer. There were no injuries reported except a minor bruise on the victim’s ear that was caused by the pulling. Both the accused were traced using mobile locations that were found at the location during the night of July 5. “After tracing the locations, some sources were used to locate the accused. They were held in the next two days by our team,” added Mer.

Meanwhile, the third accused, the auto driver, is still untraceable. As per Mer, they are waiting for confirmation about the identity of the third suspect. As of now, all of the three are booked for robbery under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).