Mumbai Taxi Union ask MMRTA to extend meter testing till February '23

Mumbai: The Mumbai Taxi Union, on Wednesday, asked the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) to extend the metre testing until February 23.

The union, in a letter addressed to principal secretary Parag Jain, mentioned that in an earlier letter to the chairman of the MMRTA on November 4, they had requested to extend the final date of metre testing up to February 2023.

From October 21, the taxi fare was revised from Rs 25 to Rs 28. The MMRTA had requested that taxi and autorickshaw operators calibrate meters. The MMRTA set metre calibration fees at Rs 500.

The metre technicians, however, refused to accept it and demanded Rs 700 to Rs 800 per meter.Due to this, in the month of October, no metres were calibrated. Even now, they are charging Rs 700 to Rs 800, and no action has been taken against them.

The letter further added that, till now, only 40 percent of the metres have been calibrated. Hence, the union has asked to at least extend the limit of metre calibrating till January 31, 2023.