Watch: 80-Year-Old woman from Meerut completes 100-meter race in just 49 seconds

An 80-year-old woman proved that age is just a number by completing a 100-meter race in just 49 seconds.

The video of the elderly woman partaking in the race in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, went viral on social media. The elderly woman is seen running in a white saree with a full-sleeved shirt blouse and sports shoes.

The woman received a standing ovation from spectators that had gathered who were blown away by her dedication.

The elderly woman started her pre-run warm-up by clapping and pumping herself up. The song Chak De Indian played which added as the perfect background score as she ran towards the finish line. She did not stop until she crossed the finish line.

The District Athletic NEET-2022, was organised by Krida Bharti and Global Social Connect.

The sports event was jointly inaugurated by Anil Chowdhary, Commonwealth Judo medalist Babita Negi, and Jagdish Malhotra. Both male and female players above the age group of 35 years participated in this competition.

The chief guests of this event were Krida Bharti district president Ashwani Gupta, Sanjeev Kapoor, Dr. Abhishek, and Upendra Pradhan.