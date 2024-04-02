Mumbai: Tax Demand Of ₹5.51 Crore Slapped On USL Subsidiary Pioneer Distilleries By Maharashtra State Tax Office | Representative Image

Mumbai: Alcohol beverage major United Spirits Ltd (USL) subsidiary Pioneer Distilleries has been slapped with a tax demand of ₹5.51 crore from the state tax office for non-submission of certain statutory declaration forms and delivery proof.

The world's second-largest spirits company by volume, USL with over 140 brands including Kingfisher and McDowell was acquired by Diageo.

The Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Nanded levied the demand of Rs 5.51 crore amount that includes an interest component of ₹2.99 crore and order pertains to the financial year 2019-2020.

In response to the order, United Spirits has said that it will contest the matter by filing a rectification application or appeal before higher authorities.