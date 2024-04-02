 Mumbai: Tax Demand Of ₹5.51 Crore Slapped On USL Subsidiary Pioneer Distilleries By Maharashtra State Tax Office
The world's second-largest spirits company by volume, USL with over 140 brands including Kingfisher and McDowell was acquired by Diageo.

Dharmesh ThakkarUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 11:33 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Alcohol beverage major United Spirits Ltd (USL) subsidiary Pioneer Distilleries has been slapped with a tax demand of ₹5.51 crore from the state tax office for non-submission of certain statutory declaration forms and delivery proof.

The Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Nanded levied the demand of Rs 5.51 crore amount that includes an interest component of ₹2.99 crore and order pertains to the financial year 2019-2020.

In response to the order, United Spirits has said that it will contest the matter by filing a rectification application or appeal before higher authorities.

