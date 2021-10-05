Mumbai: Take measures to ensure no illegal businesses are running in your jurisdiction, Maharashtra DGP Sanjay Pandey tells force

The Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey has told the force running of a dance bar illegally within the jurisdiction of the police station is a serious matter. The top cop has told the force to ensure that no illegal businesses continue with the jurisdiction of police stations and take adequate measures in this regard. Pandey also informed the force that 8 hour duty for female constabulary is being made permanent and official orders related to this will be issued soon from DG office.

Last month, a senior police inspector of a police station in western suburb was suspended for alleged inaction against a dance bar that was illegally running in the jurisdiction of his police station. The senior inspector was heading the police station in the western suburb for over a year. "There was a raid on a dance bar following which an inquiry was initiated against the inspector. After the inquiry, the officer was placed under suspension," a Mumbai police officer had said.

"Eight hours duty for female constabulary is being made permanent and the orders will be issued by the DG office in this regard soon. Last week, I was informed by some officers about an illegal dance bar running in a district. This is a serious matter. The officers should take precautions that illegal businesses are not continuing within their jurisdiction. If any officer come across such illegalities, they should inform their superior officers and take proper action under their guidance," DGP Pandey told the force.

ALSO READ Maharashtra govt to allocate funds for biodiversity conservation, research

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 07:18 PM IST