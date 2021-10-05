Maharashtra govt to allocate funds for biodiversity conservation, research

Maharashtra, which is the first state to implement a gene bank project through Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology Commission, will make financial provisions in the ensuing budget. The commission headed by former Atomic Energy commission chairman Dr Anil Kakodkar, on Monday, presented its report to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

According to the Commission’s report, the state has put in place a community-led conservation models for replication based on traditional knowledge and wisdom.

Further, the state has developed multiplication and extension of Climate Resilient varieties and focused on conservation of livestock breeds and their development, restoration of wetlands and water bodies for Aquatic Biodiversity and introduced community based planning for biodiversity conservation.

The CM hailed the Commission’s work saying that the government will have to step up efforts to protect biodiversity, including livestock breed diversity, crop genetic diversity, forest eco-restoration and conservation, grassland, freshwater diversity and marine sponges and associated organisms specially to combat climate change and its effects.

The state has crafted Biodiversity Policy with a shift from project to programme mode by launching the Maharashtra Biodiversity Development Programme.

According to the Commission’s report, the expanded programme of community conservation is contributing to climate resilient sustainable livelihoods and green bio-economy.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 08:55 AM IST