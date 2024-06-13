Mumbai: Taj Recognised As World's Strongest Hotel Brand By IHCL For 2024

Taj hotel in Mumbai. | File Image

Mumbai: The iconic Taj hotels have once again achieved the title of the ‘World’s Strongest Hotel Brand’ by Brand Finance. Taj turned out to be the world’s strongest hotel brand with a 45% increase in its brand value which has risen to $ 545 million, according to the Brand Finance’s ‘Hotel 50 2024’ report.

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), one of the largest hospitality companies in India, announced on Tuesday that Taj, which is its iconic brand, has again stood out as the World's Strongest Hotel Brand by Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consultancy. The 'Hotels 50 2024' annual report recognises the most valuable and strongest hotel brands across the world.

Taj stood out as the world’s second-fastest growing brand. It earned an AAA+ rating due to its improved Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 92.9 out of 100, which was the highest brand strength rating awarded by Brand Finance.

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director & chief executive officer, IHCL, said, "We are delighted that Taj, our iconic brand, has been honoured as the World's Strongest Hotel Brand again. We are receiving this recognition for the fourth year, and third time as number one. It is a testament to the brand’s century-old legacy of pioneering destinations, setting global benchmarks and showcasing Indian hospitality to the world," said

The report said that Taj’s BSI score climbed more than three points and performed exceptionally well across various brand strength metrics, such as familiarity, consideration, recommendation, and reputation.

"This achievement underscores the trust and affection of our guests and the steadfast dedication and commitment of our colleagues in delivering warm and sincere service, a true hallmark of Taj. Having demonstrated accelerated and responsible growth, Taj will remain at the forefront of furthering a sustainable and inclusive future for the hospitality industry,” Chhatwal said.