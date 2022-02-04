Mumbai: Tactical urbanism creates pedestrian friendly spaces, says Assistant Municipal Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar

The BMC Budget 2022-23 has allocated Rs 50 crore for Tactical Urbanism – Safe Schools. Assistant Municipal Commissioner (G-North), Kiran Dighavkar, who is also part of the BMC’s planning department and the person who executed the Dharavi model during the Covid-19 pandemic, explains how Tactical Urbanism goes beyond mere beautification of a project.

How is it beneficial for citizens?

Tactical urbanism means small projects of high perception value and critical importance. Under this, we are creating open spaces and greenery in the city, including under the flyovers. We are also making footpaths in such a way where pedestrians can walk easily. These are small initiatives with public interest.

Can we call it the beautification of small places?

Beautification would be a very superficial word. Tactical urbanism encompasses creating pedestrian-friendly roads or making seating arrangements for citizens or increasing a green belt below the bridges that citizens can utilise for leisure activities. Under this, we can close one road and set up benches and create open spaces for the public.

We are making safer schools. Is it related to tactical urbanism?

Yes, that too is a part. For example, if school students want to cross the road. they should be able to do it without fear. Our aim is to protect them from accidents. We will start this with municipal schools. These children have to cross the roads and maybe catch a bus from the main road. Private schools have their own school buses which drop children at their doorsteps. After BMC schools, we will move towards government-run schools and later towards private schools. We want to protect and facilitate school-going children.

Who has initiated this project?

Guardian minister of suburbs Aaditya Thackeray has initiated the project. He started using money from his DPDC funds. The four-km long stretch of Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road has been taken for tactical urbanism. The portion below the metro station will also be used for this purpose. He has kept 15-20 per cent of his DPDC funds for this. He brought this scheme into mainstream planning. He is also making theme parks from his fund.

