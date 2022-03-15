Mumbai sweats at 39 degrees, 'beat the heat' with hydrating summer fruits

Mumbai recorded its hottest day of the year so far on Monday when the daytime temperature touched 39.6 degrees Celsius. The Met Department has predicted more hot weather, and the way things stand, the city could end up breaking its hottest March day record of 41.7 degrees Celsius, recorded back in 1956.

Here are 5 fruits to help you 'beat the heat', check below:

Watermelon

Summers would seem so incomplete without this red juicy melon. Be it melons for the hot season, watermelons are one of the best cooling fruits to stay hydrated and fresh during a sweaty day. Also, consuming watermelons help prevent the occurrence of sunstroke and skin infections.



Apples

An apple a day keeps a doctor away! It is believed that the fruit carries about 80-83% water content, sufficient enough to cool one's metabolism.

Plums

Plums are rich in nutrients. These help relieve constipation and other digestive problems. Plums are a heart healthy meal, and also reduce the risk of breast cancer along type-2 diabetes. Anthocyanins help fight breast cancer. Plums also have a low glycemic index which means you can eat plums while dieting.

Strawberries

Strawberries are rich in fibre, Vitamin C and manganese, they are considered to hold over 90% water. These berries are extremely beneficial in keeping you safe from heart problems and are also great at keeping the bad cholesterol at bay.

Grapes

Grapes are fruits that are easily available in summer to soothe one's thirst. The fruit will keep your heart healthy. They are good for the knees and boost brain health. Grapes also prevent many viral infections and prevent eye degeneration.

