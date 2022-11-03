Mumbai: Suspended women's wing convener resigns from AIMPLB

Dr. Asma Zehra | YouTube screengrab

Mumbai: Dr. Asma Zehra, the convener of the now suspended Women's wing of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has resigned from the AIMPLB. The resignation happened on October 23, 2022 and Dr. Zehra stated that in her letter that she was treated "unjustly" and "not given a fair trial" and that in the name of "unity, activities of women are being curtailed."

FPJ had reported about the suspension of the women's wing in its October 23, 2022 edition. Hyderabad-based Dr. Zehra had stated that differences over the approach to be taken for the Hijab issue had led to the suspension of the wing even before the matter had reached court. While the wing wanted to send a delegation to the aggrieved sisters in Udipi, the Board was of the view that it was being raked up for political mileage and electoral benefits in UP elections.

In her letter to the board's president Maulana Syed Rabey Hasani Nadvi, Dr. Zehra mentions that she was invited to a meeting in Delhi by the general secretary of the Board, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani in which she was told that she is responsible for the "damage caused to AIMPLB, its image and reputation". She was then forced to give an apology.

"When they called me, I thought they were sincere regarding the issue. But some were only concerned why we have an objection to suspension because it was they who formed it. They had an issue with why I informed them about the suspension of the wing on social media. We made that account during Covid. While making the social media account, they had come for the inauguration. Now they had a problem with it. The grassroots women who were not members but associated were asking about the issue. I had to tell them. When they say boundaries are crossed, all we ask is to tell us what these boundaries are," said Dr. Zehra while talking to FPJ.

FPJ tried contacting Maulana Rahmani, but the person who answered the phone said he was travelling and would not be able to speak.