Mumbai Surgeon Performs Rare Bilateral Partial Knee Replacement On 128.85-Kg Patient At Saifee Hospital, Enters India Book Of Records

Saifee Hospital surgeon Dr Amyn Rajani performs a rare bilateral partial knee replacement on a 128.85-kg patient, earning recognition from the India Book of Records | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 13: A highly complex bilateral partial knee replacement has been successfully carried out at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, on a 128.85-kg patient, a weight category in which this procedure is rarely attempted.

Dr. Amyn Rajani’s surgery has now been officially recognised by the India Book of Records under the category “Partial Bilateral Knee Replacement Surgery Conducted on the Heaviest Patient”, placing it among the most exceptional and rarely documented cases in Indian orthopaedic surgery.

Rare procedure on high-BMI patient

The patient, 51-year-old Laxman Pardeshi, had been suffering from severe medial compartment osteoarthritis in both knees, resulting in chronic pain, severely restricted mobility, and a diminished quality of life.

Given his very high body weight and BMI, partial knee replacement—especially a simultaneous bilateral procedure—is usually avoided in such patients. Globally, cases exceeding 120 kg undergoing bilateral partial knee replacement in a single sitting are extremely rare, with almost no documented precedents.

Surgical challenges and technique

The complex surgery was performed by Mumbai-based joint replacement surgeon Dr. Amyn Rajani, who adopted a minimally invasive partial knee replacement (unicompartmental knee replacement) technique.

Operating on a patient of this weight presented significant challenges, including deep soft tissue exposure, difficult joint access, precise implant alignment, and complex ligament balancing. Anaesthetic management and patient positioning required advanced planning due to the high-risk profile associated with severe obesity.

Through meticulous pre-operative planning, the use of specialised high-load instruments designed for obese anatomy, and close coordination with anaesthesiology, cardiology, and critical care teams, the surgical team achieved accurate implant placement and optimal ligament balance in both knees—an outcome considered challenging even in normal-weight individuals.

Record-setting outcome

“Operating on a 128-kg patient for bilateral partial knee replacement is extremely rare,” said Dr. Rajani. “Such cases demand a very high degree of precision because of the deep soft tissue envelope, alignment requirements, and anaesthetic risks. With strict adherence to protocols and correct patient selection, even high-BMI patients can safely benefit from joint-preserving surgery.”

Despite the doubled surgical and anaesthetic complexity of a bilateral procedure, the patient experienced minimal blood loss, stood and walked with assistance on the same day, and achieved supported independent walking by the next morning. His post-operative recovery has been smooth and complication-free.

Also Watch:

“This breakthrough case sets a new benchmark for orthopaedic surgery in India, highlighting the expanding role of minimally invasive, joint-preserving techniques for high-risk, high-BMI patients traditionally directed towards total knee replacement,” added Dr. Rajani.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/