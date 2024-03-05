Mumbai: Surge In Vasectomies Defies Stereotypes As BMC Data Unveils Women Switching To Alternative Options

Representational Image | Pexels

Mumbai: The data from the public health department of the BMC indicates a significant increase in vasectomies among men, challenging longstanding myths and fears associated with the procedure. Last year (2022-23), 480 men opted for vasectomies, marking an eightfold rise from the mere 58 recorded in the previous year (2021-22).

However, the number of women undergoing tubectomy has declined by 27% during the same period. In 2018-19, 19,263 women opted for sterilisation, whereas in 2022-23, the number dropped to 14,029.

Changing Mindset Among Men

Health officials attribute this positive shift to changing mindsets among men, spurred by concerted efforts by the BMC and various non-governmental organisations to dispel myths and misconceptions surrounding vasectomy. Concerns such as diminished libido and unsatisfying sex life, which have historically deterred men from considering sterilisation, are being addressed through community health volunteers (CHVs) and medical professionals.

“Men have long been reluctant due to societal perceptions and misconceptions about vasectomy affecting their manhood. To counter this, our doctors provide details to community health volunteer (CHV) couples, who later visit door to door and convey the same. The men undergoing this procedure area being paid Rs1,420 incentive by the government,” disclosed an official on condition of anonymity.

Men Understanding Importance Of Vasectomy

Dr Daksha Shah, Executive Health Officer, said. “Men are now taking the initiative and understanding the importance of vasectomy. When families come for sterilisation after two children, men are being encouraged to undergo the procedure,” she stated.

Sertilisation Centre Providing Incentives For Men Undergoing Vasectomy

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has joined the cause by opening a sterilisation center in Worli, offering an additional Rs10,000 incentive to men opting for vasectomy alongside government support.

Officials speculate that an increasing preference for temporary solutions, such as condoms and oral contraceptive pills, might be contributing to this decline. Efforts are underway to investigate and understand the factors influencing this shift towards temporary sterilisation methods.