Mumbai-Surat Local Trains Likely To Hit Tracks Soon, May Have AC Coaches & Toilets - Check Details

Representational image | Fpj

Mumbai: In a major boost to regional connectivity, commuters may soon be able to travel between Mumbai and Surat on a suburban-style train network, as authorities explore the introduction of advanced rapid transit systems on the busy corridor.

Officials from Western Railway (WR) have indicated that plans are underway to develop dedicated suburban platforms at Surat railway station. Once completed, these platforms could enable the operation of suburban services connecting Surat with Valsad, Dahanu, and Virar, with the possibility of extending services further to Mumbai and even towards Ahmedabad, as reported by Hindustan Times.

A key part of the proposal includes deploying modern Namo Bharat trains, along with upgraded Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) trains. These trains come equipped with both air-conditioned and non-AC coaches, as well as onboard toilets, an essential feature for longer journeys that current Mumbai local trains lack.

At present, Mumbai’s suburban trains, which are Electric Multiple Units (EMUs), are designed for short-distance travel with frequent stops and do not have toilet facilities, making journeys beyond three hours impractical. “The main limitation has always been the absence of toilets in EMUs. With Namo Bharat and upgraded MEMU trains, longer suburban connectivity becomes feasible,” a WR official said.

Currently, WR operates MEMU services between Virar and Surat, but with over 30 halts, the journey takes more than five hours and is limited to just two daily trips. With improved infrastructure and modern rolling stock, officials believe services can be expanded and made more efficient.

The move is expected to majorly benefit daily commuters, including office-goers and small business owners, by providing a more affordable and convenient travel option. It could also help ease congestion on highways and reduce overall travel time between the two cities.

Major Revamp For Surat Railway Station

Meanwhile, Surat railway station is undergoing a major redevelopment project worth Rs 1,500 crore. The upgraded station, expected to be ready by December 2027, will be integrated with an underground metro system, a bullet train station and the city’s airport, transforming it into a key multimodal transport hub.

If implemented, the Mumbai–Surat suburban corridor could mark a major evolution in regional rail travel, bridging the gap between long-distance and daily commute systems.

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