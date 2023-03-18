Mumbai: Superstar Rajinikanth meets Uddhav Thackeray at his residence 'Matoshree'

Mumbai: Superstar Rajinikanth meets Uddhav Thackeray at his residence | Twitter/@AUThackeray

Superstar Rajinikanth met Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray at his home in suburban Mumbai on Saturday.

According to a party leader, it was a courtesy visit because the renowned actor was a staunch follower of the late Shiv Sena founder, Bal Thackeray.

"It was a non-political meeting between Rajinikanth and Uddhav Thackeray," he said.

Thackeray's wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya and Tejas welcomed the actor at their residence 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra.

Aaditya Thackeray, a former minister and sitting MLA, tweeted a picture of his family welcoming Rajinikanth with a bouquet and a shawl.

'Absolute delight'

"An absolute delight to have Shri Rajnikant ji ar Matoshree once again,'' Aaditya wrote in the tweet.

An absolute delight to have Shri Rajnikant ji at Matoshri once again. pic.twitter.com/94MV7m0Rb9 — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) March 18, 2023

Rajinikanth had met Bal Thackeray at Matoshree in October 2010.

Rajinikanth said in July 2021 that he would dismantle the Rajini Makkal Mandram, which he founded to pursue a career in politics, and underlined that he had no intention of getting involved in politics in the future.

The Shiv Sena group led by Thackeray is a member of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also includes the NCP and the Congress.

(With PTI Inputs)