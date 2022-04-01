Mumbai: ‘Sunday Streets’ just got bigger; to be hosted at 9 city locations

After an overwhelming response and humongous citizen participation, the Mumbai police has added three more locations to its novel ‘Sunday Street’ concept that was kicked off by Commissioner of Police Sanjay Pandey last Sunday. From April 3, there will be nine locations for fun and frolic on roads without traffic across the city.

The nine locations that will host citizen events every Sunday are Marine drive, Bandra-Carter Road, Goregaon, DN Nagar Lokhandwala (back road), Mulund-Tansa Pipeline, Vikhroli-Eastern Express Highway, Chembur-Chimney garden, Thakur Village in Kandivali, IC Colony in Dahisar – Green Garden and Pet Park.

The initiative is aimed at encouraging Mumbaikars to step out of their homes to relax and engage in fun, sporting and wellness activities on the streets, without traffic chaos and consequent pollution.

Last Sunday Street witnessed large gatherings, with children painting on roads, yoga sessions for adults, cyclists showing their moves and stunts and senior citizens taking in the sights. Citizens have thanked the Mumbai police for this project, which further encouraged the personnel to increase the locations for the coming weekends.

