Mumbai: Car free zones, expansion of 'Sunday street' being pondered, says CP Sanjay Pandey

Mumbai police commisioner Sanjay Pandey has released a weekly report on the work done by the city police in the last week.

Attached is report of our work last week. Will update next week. 🙏 @CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/Bzpqgoza8J — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) March 28, 2022

As per the CP, the Sunday Street program will be expanded to more locations soon.

He also said that suggestions aimed at making parts of South Bombay and other congested parts car free have come in and are being pondered upon.

He further stated that painting roads with luminescent colours was discussed in the meeting.

"We are now looking at our powers to declare #SilentSundays except for major infrastruture works like metro and coastal roads," he added.

Lastly, he stated that between March 6 to March 26, 2183 cases of wrong side driving were registered and 468 'khataras' (abandoned vehicles) were removed from roads.

"Meeting regarding scraping of Khataras and policy for the same is under process and would be out soon That will help in ensuring that these khataras go permanently out of site," he said.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 12:52 PM IST