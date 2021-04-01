Mumbai: Suman and Ramesh Tulsiani donate ₹95 lakh to Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai

Suman & Ramesh Tulsiani have joined hands with Tata Memorial Centre, by donating a sum of Rs. 95 Lakh for the proposed procurement of state-of-the-art Premium Ultrasound System with Shear Wave Elastography combining Fusion Imaging with Navigation. This Ultrasound Sonography unit will be the first installation of its kind in India and will be used for advanced Diagnosis and Interventional Radiology of Cancer patients at TMC, Parel, Mumbai.

This gesture by Suman & Ramesh Tulsiani is yet another example of their commitment and passion towards the Medical field and supporting new technologies to ease and aid patient care. While signing the MOU, Ramesh Tulsiani – Entrepreneur and Philanthropist, said, “Life has blessed us with abundance and we feel the need to give back to society, in ways and means that touch the lives of the less fortunate and underprivileged. We hope the proposed procurement of this unique Ultrasound system will help Cancer patients in early and accurate diagnosis of their conditions.”

Dr. R.A Badwe – Director, Tata Memorial Centre, expressed his delight and pleasure while signing the MOU, saying, “This grant from Suman & Ramesh Tulsiani will be a significant step in the field of Diagnostic Radiology. The technology will not only prove to be beneficial for thousands of cancer patients but also provide interesting insights towards clinical research in the field of Oncology.”

The modern ultrasound system provides a new standard in imaging, advanced tools, and enhanced workflow ergonomics so clinicians can scan, diagnose, and treat a wide range of patients across a broad spectrum of conditions. Embedded Volume Navigation sensors in select probes simplify workflow and enhance productivity for interventional procedures. The state of the art machine acquires and reconstructs data in a similar way to an MRI or CT system, powered by an advanced graphics processing unit (GPU) with 48x the data throughput and 10x the processing power of the previous systems. There’s no need to adjust the focus – the information you need is there, instantly. The machine is expected to be installed by end May 2021.