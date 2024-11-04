Mumbai: Sufi Islamic Board Launches Nationwide Campaign Against 'Sar Tan Se Juda' Slogan Following Attacks

The Sufi Islamic Board said it is starting a nationwide campaign against groups in India promoting the 'Sar Tan Se Juda' slogan.

The announcement came after two members of the Sufi organisation, which follows a less-fundamentalist interpretation of Islam, was attacked recently allegedly by members allied to a Bareilly based group.

The Sufi Islamic Board said the attack came after they agreed to host a religious debate in Bangalore between Sufis and Bareilly-based Maslake Aala Hazrat. The Banglore Munazra (intellectual debate), the date for which has not been finalised, will be on the topic 'Munafeqat E Mavia'. According to Sufis, both sides agreed to the meeting between groups of Maulvis from the two sides of the ideological debate.

The word 'Mavia' comes from Mauwaiya who assumed the Caliphate of Islam after assassinating the fourth Caliph, Ali, the son-in-law of prophet Mohammad. The Sufi group considers Mauwaiya as the founder of political Islam.

The plans for the meeting have been disrupted by attacks on two senior members of the Sufi Islamic Board. Mumtaz Saqalaini, president, Bareilly Commissionerate Division, was reportedly attacked in Bareilly district by a mob of 100 and later a mob of 1200 people ghereod the Prem Nagar police station. A few days ago the Board's Goa President Sufi Zubair Ashrafi Maulai was attacked by a mob of 50 in the jurisdiction of Ponda police station. The Barelvi group has not commented on the attacks.

Sufis have accused groups behind the import of the 'Sar Tan Se Juda' ideology from Pakistan. “They are angry about the debate. After agreeing to the debate, they are Very soon the Sufi Islamic Board will start a nationwide campaign against this Sar Tan Se Juda gang so that this evil will be eradicated once and for all,” said Mansoor Khan, president of the Sufi Islamic Board who has also written to the Union Home minister Amit Shah to draw attention.