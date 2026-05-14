Mumbai Suburban To Hold Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Solution Camp On May 15 | Representational Image

The Mumbai Suburban District administration has announced the "District-Level Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Solution Camp" (Samadhan Shibir) on 15 May 2026 at the Badminton Hall, Shahaji Raje Bhosle Sports Complex, Andheri (West) to streamline public services and address long-standing grievances.

The initiative follows a Government Resolution dated 18 February 2026, which aims to make revenue administration more transparent, efficient, and proactive. This first phase of the campaign focuses on resolving daily revenue-related challenges faced by students, women, and the general public across the Borivali, Andheri, and Kurla talukas.

​A comprehensive range of departments will be present to provide on-the-spot assistance, including the District Collector’s Office, BMC, SRA, and the Rationing, Land Records, and Election departments. Specialised stalls from the Women and Child Development, Social Welfare, and Transport departments will also ensure that various schemes and documentation issues are addressed under one roof.

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​The event will be graced by high-ranking officials, including Shri Chandrashekhar Bawankule (Minister of Revenue), Shri Ashish Shelar (Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban), and Shri Mangal Prabhat Lodha (Co-Guardian Minister). Following a review of district-wide issues at the camp, the Revenue Minister will personally accept representations from citizens at 12:00 PM at the District Collector’s Office in Bandra (East).

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