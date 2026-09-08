Mumbai Suburban Rail Network Set For Major Expansion Under Proposed MUTP-IV Plan | AI

Mumbai's suburban railway network could see a new phase of expansion, with the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation Ltd. (MRVC) initiating a comprehensive technical assistance study for planning the fourth phase of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP-IV). The exercise will assess the infrastructure needed to meet future travel demand, including new corridors, additional tracks, station improvements and safety measures, as the city and its surrounding urban centres continue to grow.

Future Travel Demand To Be Studied

The study will examine suburban rail travel demand for 2030, 2035, 2040 and 2047, and assess the need for extensions of existing corridors, new rail lines and additional tracks to separate suburban and mainline traffic. It will also look at the possibility of improving fast and slow suburban services, extending platforms for 15-car trains and developing new terminals at locations with high passenger demand. The exercise will take into account the Updated Comprehensive Transport Study (CTS) 2021 and other ongoing, sanctioned and proposed transport projects in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

A key part of the planning will be the impact of emerging urban growth centres, including the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) and Mumbai 3.0/Karnala-Sai-Chirner (KSC) New Town. MRVC said the study will assess their future mobility requirements and propose appropriate suburban rail connectivity as part of the long-term transport planning for the MMR.

Focus On Faster And Higher Capacity Services

The study will also examine system upgrades, including Kavach 5.0 and improved signalling, additional AC EMUs, power-supply augmentation, stabling lines and EMU maintenance facilities. Passenger safety will be a central theme, with the objective of moving towards “Mission Zero Death”. Consultants will assess passenger death and injury data, trespassing, access to railway tracks and the feasibility of access-control measures at stations.

Station improvement will be another major component. The study will examine approximately 40 balance suburban stations for possible upgrades, including platform widening, additional foot overbridges and decks, escalators, lifts, improved entry and exit arrangements, circulating areas and better integration with other modes of transport.

The exercise will initially prepare a broad basket of proposals with indicative costs and implementation requirements. These will be presented to MRVC, Zonal Railways and the State Government for prioritisation and shortlisting, following which Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) will be prepared for selected proposals. The DPRs will include detailed cost estimates and assessments of financial and economic viability.

MRVC Chairman and Managing Director Vilas Sopan Wadekar said the corporation was committed to shaping a safer, higher-capacity and commuter-centric suburban railway system. “This will include additional corridors, all AC rakes, improvements of balance stations, trespass control measures, CBTC/Kavach-5 for entire network etc.,” he said, adding that the study would also examine the mobility requirements of NAINA and Mumbai 3.0.

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