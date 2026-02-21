Mumbai Study Finds Silent Music Therapy Boosts Breast Milk Production By 90% At Cama Hospital's Milk Bank

A study conducted at Cama and Albless Hospital, Mumbai has found that silent music therapy significantly improves breast milk production among mothers expressing milk in the hospital’s human milk bank, with milk collection nearly doubling over the past three years despite a decline in the number of donor mothers. | File Pic

Mumbai: A study conducted at Cama and Albless Hospital, Mumbai has found that silent music therapy significantly improves breast milk production among mothers expressing milk in the hospital’s human milk bank, with milk collection nearly doubling over the past three years despite a decline in the number of donor mothers.

Milk Collection Soars Despite Fewer Donors

The hospital reported that milk collection increased from 273,070 ml in 2023 to 415,661 ml in 2024 and further to 520,918 ml in 2025. Notably, this rise occurred even as the number of donor mothers decreased from 4,811 in 2023 to 2,185 in 2024 and 1,646 in 2025. Silent music therapy was introduced during milk expression in July 2024, after which a marked improvement in milk output per mother was observed.

“Breast milk production depends primarily on two hormones: prolactin and oxytocin. Prolactin, released from the anterior pituitary gland, is responsible for milk synthesis and increases when a mother feels calm and emotionally supported. Oxytocin, released from the posterior pituitary gland, controls milk ejection, commonly known as the “let-down” reflex. This hormone is highly sensitive to stress and emotional changes,” said Dr Tushar Palve, Medical Superintendent of Cama & Albless Hospital.

How Stress Inhibits Milk Flow

When a mother experiences stress, cortisol levels rise, which can inhibit oxytocin release and interfere with milk flow. The study found that calming instrumental music promotes relaxation by reducing activation of the body’s stress response and lowering cortisol levels. As stress decreases, oxytocin levels improve, leading to faster milk let-down, more effective breast emptying, and increased milk volume.

The benefits were particularly significant for mothers with babies admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, where anxiety and separation stress often affect milk expression. Music therapy helped reduce anxiety, improve confidence, and create an emotionally supportive environment conducive to lactation.

Increased Milk Distribution to Infants

During the same period, the majority of the collected milk was supplied to needy infants and children. In 2023, a total of 263,215 ml of milk was distributed. The distribution increased to 407,545 ml in 2024 and 494,074 ml in 2025, reflecting the growing demand and improved availability.

Researchers concluded that silent music therapy enhances breast milk production by supporting the body’s natural neuro-hormonal mechanisms. The findings reinforce a simple but powerful message: stress can block milk flow, while relaxation can help unlock it. Musical therapy, the study suggests, is not merely emotional comfort but science-driven support for maternal and newborn health.

