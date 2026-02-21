Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi Appears In Bhiwandi Court In 2014 RSS Defamation Case, Fresh Surety Furnished, Next Hearing April 4

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appeared before the fast-track court at the Bhiwandi District and Sessions Court in connection with a criminal defamation case linked to alleged remarks made during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign. |

Bhiwandi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday appeared before the fast-track court at the Bhiwandi District and Sessions Court in connection with a criminal defamation case linked to alleged remarks made during the 2014 Lok Sabha election campaign. The court completed procedural formalities and posted the matter for further hearing on April 4.

Brief Proceedings Before Judge

The brief proceedings were held before Judge P. M. Kolse. Gandhi’s personal appearance became necessary following the demise of his earlier surety, former Union Minister Shivraj Patil Chakurkar.

As per legal requirements a fresh surety had to be furnished. Advocate Narayan Aiyar informed the court that Maharashtra Congress president Harshvardhan Sapkal had stood surety for Gandhi. After the bail bond was duly executed and related formalities were completed, the court adjourned the matter.

Complaint Filed by RSS Office-Bearer

The defamation complaint against the Congress leader was filed by Rajesh Kunte, an office-bearer of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Bhiwandi. The case pertains to a speech delivered by Gandhi in 2014 at Sonale village in Bhiwandi taluka during the Lok Sabha election campaign.

According to the complainant, Gandhi had alleged in his address that the RSS was responsible for the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. Terming the statement defamatory, Kunte filed a private complaint under Section 500 of the c.

In 2018, the local court framed charges against Gandhi. The proceedings, however, witnessed delays over the years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. The matter is currently being heard by a designated fast-track court in line with judicial directives to expedite cases involving elected representatives.

Gandhi Arrives Early, Departs Without Interaction

Saturday’s hearing was scheduled for 10:45 am, but Gandhi reached the court premises nearly 15 minutes in advance. Security was tightened across the court complex and surrounding areas in anticipation of his visit. After completing the required legal formalities, Gandhi left the premises without interacting with party workers or local leaders.

His arrival had drawn a sizeable gathering of Congress functionaries and newly- elected corporators outside the court.

However, no meeting took place as the Congress leader departed immediately after the court proceedings.

BJP Workers Protest Ahead of Appearance

Meanwhile, a separate political controversy erupted during Gandhi’s arrival in Mumbai. At Mulund toll naka, a group of BJP workers showed black flags to protest the effort of Youth Congress workers to disrupt the AI summit in Delhi on Friday. Saturday's protest triggered sharp reactions from Congress representatives, who along with newly -elected Congress corporators, objected strongly to the demonstration , calling it ``inappropriate" and raising concerns over security arrangements. They stated that while democratic dissent is a right security considerations must not be compromised.

Reacting to the court proceedings complainant Rajesh Kunte said that the bail procedure was a mandatory legal formality and underscored that the judiciary remains supreme. He expressed confidence that the case would proceed in accordance with law.

With the next hearing now scheduled for April 4, the case continues to hold political significance given its origins in a 2014 election speech and its broader implications. All eyes will be on the fast-track court as the long-pending defamation matter moves forward.

