Mumbai: Students Inconvenienced Due To Dysfunctional Mahaonline Portal, Says NCP Leader Paranjpe

Thane: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Thane district president Anand Paranjape has alleged through a tweet that the process of allotment of certificates for students who have passed the X and XII Board exams has been stalled as the Mahaonline portal website has not been operational for the last 10 days. However, as the website is being updated, it is operational only during the night.

The NCP leader demanded that the government should extend the deadline by three months for submission of certificates for the students as well as for the academic and other exams.

The system of allocating documents for the admission process to colleges has started after the results for Std X and XII were out.

Mahaonline portal works only during night

"The Shinde-Fadnavis government claims that their government is dynamic, but they are not taking any action against it. They are playing with the future of the students. With the academic session going on, certificate distribution camps are being organized at various places. Under the pretext of updating the website, the Mahaonline portal is completely non-operational during the day, hence documents cannot be forwarded for approval. Students are bearing the brunt.

Since the operational window is for a lesser time duration, students are not able to get the required income proofs, domicile and residence proofs affecting college admission process. Due to lack of certificates, many students have not been able to secure admission for Class XI, the deadline for which ended on Monday for the first list.

State government is inept, says NCP

Paranjpe alleged that the CM Shinde's claims of the government belonging to common people is hollow as its failure to speed up the website is harming the future of the students

Paranjape said that various certificates are being demanded from students for school and college admission. Due to this, the students as well as the parents have to visit the Tehsildar office frequently. Due to non-receipt of certificates within the prescribed period, obstacles are being created for students to enter schools and colleges.

