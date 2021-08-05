Mumbai: Students face another glitch while applying for junior college admission

The process of the optional Common Entrance Test (CET) for admission to First Year Junior College (FYJC) has been riddled with glitches since it was announced. A few students have now faced another problem; they are unable to login as the portal displays a message saying they have already registered. They said the system displayed the message: “Application form for board examination year 2021 for respective seat number is already registered”.

A student who faced the problem said, “I have not registered for the optional CET. But when I tried to register and fill the application form, the portal displayed a message stating I have already registered. The portal displayed a system-generated application number, but when I checked I could not find any records.”

The state school education department attributed this to a technical glitch. A senior official said, “A few students faced this problem owing to a large number of applications. It is a technical glitch and our team is trying to fix it.” He added that students should not panic as their applications will be saved automatically once they submit their forms. He said they can contact the helpline and seek assistance.

A senior official of the state school education department managing the FYJC admission said they have been experiencing technical glitches such as website crash, students unable to register and submit application forms or search for their application records “as it is the first time we are conducting CET for Class 11 admission”. He added, “The number of students applying and submitting forms is also quite high. In addition, there are students from different boards, so we need to add various sub-categories to include all students. Our technical team is trying to resolve all issues.”

The principal of a Bandra college said the repeated technical glitches in CET application is a “clear result of lack of thorough preparation by the state school education department”. The principal said, “Class 11 admissions are a major milestone as many students of private board schools shift to FYJC under state school education department. The state should resolve and allot additional time to students for preparation.”

Until now, over 11.77 lakh students have registered for the optional CET, which will be conducted on August 21.