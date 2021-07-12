Mumbai: Students await final-year MU results of major courses

The results of the final year last semester examinations of major Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) programmes of the University of Mumbai (MU) have not been declared yet. On Monday, MU declared the results of third-year Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSc.IT) course summer semester sixth examination which was held in May 2021.

Students who are planning to pursue higher education programmes in foreign universities and those looking for job opportunities are waiting for their final year results. Isha Mansukhi, a final year Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) student said, "I have already received an admission offer for a master degree programme in a foreign university in Ireland. I hope the Mumbai University can declare my results and provide the marksheets soon."

Kushal Naik, another student said, "I have secured a job offer in a finance firm. But I need to submit my final marksheet and degree certificate as proof of completion of my UG studies. If I do not get the marksheet this month, then I might lose the job offer."

On Monday, MU declared results of the third year BSc IT session 6th examination on the website of the university http://www.mumresults.in/. Out of 9,611 students who appeared for the exam, a total of 7,002 students have successfully passed this exam leading to a pass percentage of 96.54 per cent.

Till date, the university has announced 41 results for the summer session. Vinod Patil, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation of MU, said, "We will declare results of final year examinations of major courses soon. Students who have secured admission abroad or have taken up jobs can approach the exam department of MU. We are providing confidential results and letters to students planning to study abroad who have received admission offer letters from foreign universities."

Patil added, "We are informing students who have got job offers to check for extension period till final year results are announced." Results of final-year last semester examinations of major courses such as Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Arts (BA), Science (BSc) and professional courses such as Management Studies (BMS) and Mass Media (BMM) have not been declared yet by the varsity.