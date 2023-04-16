 Mumbai: Student killed, one injured in dumper collision
The police have arrested the driver of the dumper, Dharmendra Singh, 50.

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, April 16, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
PTI

A speeding dumper collided with a motorcycle in Mankhurd on the Sion-Panvel highway on Saturday, killing the rider, Vipul Bhoir, 22, an engineering student. His friend, a female engineering student, who sat behind, sustained injuries.

Doctor declared Bhior "brought dead"

According to Mankhurd police, the dumper rammed into the motorcycle from behind. The two student were taken to hospital, where a doctor declared Bhoir “brought dead”.

In her statement to the police, the woman said she had gone shopping in Vashi. In the evening Bhoir called her and offered to pick her up, since they both live in Chembur.

Bhoir reached Vashi at 8.30pm and picked her up. They were on the flyover of the T-junction of Sion-Panvel highway when the dumper hit them. The woman fell off and Bhoir was dragged along with the bike. He collided with the road safety wall and was fatally injured.

Singh, a resident of Tulshiwadi, was going from Turbhe towards Mumbai.

Inspector Shikal Gar said he will be produced in court on Monday. 

