Mumbai: Stray dogs to have reflective collars to prevent accidents

Stray dogs | Representative Image

A drive was launched at Marine Drive onSunday to fit reflective collars on community dogs in view of the rising road accidents involving them. The collars will help vehicle drivers spot the animals from a distance, which could help prevent mishaps.

Over the next six weeks, collars would be put on 6,000 community dogs at locations where vehicles drive at high speed. The initiative is a collaboration between Planet for Plants and Animals, Team Kshitij of Mithibai College and supported by Mumbai North Central District Forum.

The Sunday event, which was the first phase of the initiative, covered locations of Marine Drive, Juhu Beach, Dadar Shivaji Park, Bandra Carter Road, Bandstand, Worli, and Palm Beach Road.