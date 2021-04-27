Mumbai: Storia chocolate shake advert 'inspired' by Rahul Gandhi sparks fury; protesting Congress workers detained

Reacting to Storia Foods & Beverages' recent advertisement, Mumbai Congress Party workers reached the office of the company to register their protest.
Recently, Storia released an advertisement for their chocolate shake that apparently takes a dig at Congress Party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The advertisement seems to be a parody of Mr Gandhi's viral statement about a machine that produces gold using potatoes.
Watch the advertisement here:
The advertisement has been criticised and condemned by Congress Party workers in Mumbai who reached the company's Andheri office to protest. Loud slogans of "Rahul Gandhi zindabad, Sonia Gandhi zindabad" were raised.
President of Congress In Mumbai Bhai Japtap also shared a video of the protest on Twitter. He wrote, "I thank and commend Mumbai Congress General Secretary Nitin Sawant and Youth Congress workers for responding to the defamation of respected Soniaji Gandhi and Rahulji Gandhi caused by Storia Company and their advertisement!! It should be noted that such dirty tricks will not be tolerated!!"
The police detained some Congress workers and stalled the protest.
Currently, Section 144 is imposed in Mumbai prohibiting moving together or gathering of more than five people at one place owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.