Pune: 'Stop after having two children,' Ajit Pawar suggests family planning to Pardhi community

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday asked the backward Pardhi community to do family planning and in a lighter vein referred to his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

"The Pardhi community also has the right to live and get access to education. I want to appeal to them to limit the number of children to one or a maximum of two but don't go beyond that number. Around 50 years ago, Saheb (Sharad Pawar) had stopped at one child. I am not saying not one but stop after having two children...boy or girl..but there should be family planning," he told the gathering at Vadhane in Baramati in the Pune district.

The deputy CM also called for adhering to COVID-19 norms to check the spread of coronavirus.

Published on: Sunday,August 29, 2021, 11:19 AM IST