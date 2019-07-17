Mumbai: Stone-pelting on local trains injures four

Mumbai: Four persons were injured in separate incidents of stone-pelting on local trains on the Central and Harbour lines in the Mumbai metropolitan region Tuesday, a Railway official said. The culprits in all three cases were yet to be identified.

Stone-pelting was reported near Kurla and Titwala stations on the Central line and Tilak Nagar on the Harbour route, a senior railway official said. Those injured were identified as Ratandeep Shive, Rajesh Pawar, Ajay Kahar and Tuaseef Khan.

One of the commuters was a college student who was returning home in a Khopoli-bound train when he was seriously injured and was immediately rushed to the Bhabha hospital for treatment.

The incident occured around 3.50 pm when Rajesh Pawar, a class XII student at a Bandra-based college, was on his way home in the Khopoli train.

“He was standing a little away from the coach entrance. Around 3.50 pm, when the train was near a bridge between Kurla and Vidyavihar stations, a stone flung from outside brushed a commuter before it struck Rajesh on the head above his left eye. The co-commuter took him to the hospital where he was given a treatment,” said official.

Authorities have taken several preventive measures to protect commuters from stone-pelting on these routes including deployment of 20 Railway Protection Special Force personnel for track patrolling, said Sunil Udasi, chief public relations officer, Central Railway. The culprits in today's incidents will be apprehended soon, he added.