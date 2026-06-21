 Mumbai: Stone Pelting On BEST Buses During Strike; 23 Arrested, Multiple FIRs Registered
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Mumbai: Stone Pelting On BEST Buses During Strike; 23 Arrested, Multiple FIRs Registered

In Mumbai, multiple incidents of stone pelting targeted BEST buses operated by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport during a strike. FIRs were filed across Malad, Dahisar, Dadar and Dharavi for bus attacks, tyre deflation and obstruction. Police registered 11 offences, arresting 23 people and issuing notices to 22 others.

Avadhut KharadeUpdated: Sunday, June 21, 2026, 02:28 PM IST
Mumbai: Stone Pelting On BEST Buses During Strike; 23 Arrested, Multiple FIRs Registered
Mumbai: Stone Pelting On BEST Buses During Strike; 23 Arrested, Multiple FIRs Registered | File Pic

Mumbai: Several incidents of stone pelting targeting BEST buses, whose staff did not participate in the strike, and attempts to obstruct their movement were reported from different parts of the city on Friday.

Police registered multiple FIRs in Malad, Dahisar, Dadar, and Dharavi. According to an FIR registered by Bangur Nagar police, four to five strike supporters, with their faces covered, allegedly resorted to stone pelting on a bus near Mindspace in Malad West at around 7.55 am.

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In another incident, a stone was allegedly hurled at a bus operating on the Ghatkopar-Worli route. Similarly, Dharavi police booked five people for allegedly creating a disturbance inside a vehicle and deflating its tyres. Dahisar police registered two FIRs for stone pelting.

A total of 11 cognisable offences were registered in connection with incidents reported on the first day of the strike. Twenty-three people have been arrested, while notices have been issued to 22 others, an official said.

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