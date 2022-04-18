Mumbai: Stone-pelted during 'Kalash Yatra' in Aarey colony, 25 arrested

A stone-pelting incident took place between two groups in Mumbai's Aarey colony during a Kalash Yatra leaving nearly four people injured, said a police official on Monday.

The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday just before the conclusion of the procession.

The police have registered three separate cases into the matter and arrested 25 persons involved in the incident so far.

According to the police, the situation is under control and a peaceful atmosphere has been established.

"Misunderstanding between the groups was the cause of the conflict. Nobody is admitted to the hospital. 2-4 people have sustained minor injuries. We have slapped the sections of rioting and 307," DCP Somnath Gharge said.

After the incident, the temple was covered with a piece of cloth and the use of loudspeakers was prohibited as a precautionary measure.

