Mumbai: Steel merchant cheated of ₹1.32 crore; complaint lodged

Mumbai: A steel merchant has lodged a complaint with the V P Road police stating that he has been cheated of ₹1.32 crore. The businessman Arvind Kumar Shah, 57, has said that the accused Mahendrayam Yadav, a resident of Baruch in Gujarat, took steel from him and told him will make the payment after it is sold. However, the accused did not pay the amount till date.

Shah said in the complaint that he was impressed by Yadav's business proposal and hence showed his readiness to give steel goods to Yadav. Between February 11 and March 2 this year, Shah gave steel goods worth ₹1,32 crore to Yadav on his demand. However, Yadav did not make any payment inspite of selling the steel. Ddespite repeated requests, Yadav avoided making the payments, Shah said.

He then lodged a complaint on the basis of which the police have registered an offence under relevant sections.