Mumbai: Station master injured due to fire extinguisher malfunction

Mumbai: The station master of Virar railway station was injured on Sunday while trying to control a small fire in dry grass along the railway track between Nallasopara and Virar stations. Purushottam Kumar got injured due to a faulty valve in the fire extinguisher he was using. The pressure in the canister caused the nozzle plunger to be launched at him with great speed, injuring his forehead.

“A malfunction in the fire extinguisher caused the nozzle plunger to be launched at his face due to the pressure inside the canister,” a Western Railway official said, adding that Kumar was rushed to hospital for treatment.