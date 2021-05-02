Mumbai: Station entry, exist construction work at Metro Line 7 & 2A affected amid Covid-19

The Metro Line 2 A (Dahisar to DN Nagar, Andheri) and 7 (Dahisar E to Andheri E) stations related works has been affected due to Covid-19. Though major works such as construction of pillars, laying of tracks, installation of cables among others have been completed of these two elevated Metro lines but due to the spike in Covid-19 cases once again and enforcement of lockdown across the state, the appointed contractors for Metro are facing shortage of raw material and oxygen for cutting and fabrication work to carry out the pending works. Resulting in a further delay in the commissioning of the Metro.

One of the MMRDA metro contractors said, "On an average 70 per cent of metro work has been completed the progress of balance work of fabrication of station entry and exits structures, installation of escalators, lifts is slowed down due to this unfortunate situation of Covid. Besides, reduction in number of workers on sites due to the fear of Covid-19 has hampered the work significantly."

The Metro Line 2A and 7 trial run was expected to begin between April and May this year. For which first made in India driverless Metro rake also arrived in Mumbai from Bengaluru. The rake was unveiled by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Charkop depot. However, due to Covid -19 related problems the deadline has been pushed as pending work yet to be finished.