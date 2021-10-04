Mumbai: State to implement guidelines for poultry farm operation

With 74.297 million poultries, Maharashtra is the third largest egg producer in the country. So, in order to protect the ecology, some guidelines have been laid down.

From now on, new poultry will have to be set up 500m away from residential areas to avoid odour and flies. Also, it will have to be 100m away from major water course like river, lakes, canals, wells and storage tanks to avoid contamination due to leakages and spillages.New poultry farms can come up 100m away from the National Highway (NH) and 50m from the state highway and 10m to 15m from rural roads, internal roads, village pagdandis.

A senior officer from the state environment department told the Free Press Journal, “The state government will be strictly following the environment guidelines that were released by the Central Pollution Control Board for new as well as existing poultry farms. Environment problems arising from poultry farms is due to the generation of ammonia (NH3) and hydrogen sulphide (H2S) and dust from feed mill, storage and management of solid waste (manure, dead birds and hatchery waste), which causes odour and water from cleaning operations.”

According to the guidelines, the poultry sheds should not be located within 10m from the farm boundary for cross ventilation and odour dispersion. Farms handling birds above 25,000 at single location will have to obtain consent to establish and consent for operate under the Water Act, 1974 and Air Act, 1981 from the State Pollution Control Board/Pollution Control Committee.

The farms are categorized under “Green” category; therefore the validity of consent will be 15 years. In order to minimize odour and gas, proper ventilation and free flow of air over manure collection points to keep it dry shall be ensured. Manure should be protected from water and from unwanted pests and insects. Well-designed storage facilities should be provided to contain manure and litter.

Dead birds arising from day-to-day farm activities will be separated from other live birds and stored in closed containers and disposed of within 24 hours by following proper methods. Carcasses of dead birds shall be promptly collected on a regular basis and disposed appropriately, without damaging the environment.

Published on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 12:05 AM IST