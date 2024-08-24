 Mumbai: State Government Unveils ₹350 Crore Development Plan, Including Major Projects At Mahalaxmi, Mumbadevi, Haji Ali, And Gateway Of India
These include enhancements to the surroundings of Mahalaxmi and Mumbadevi temple precincts, a major facelift for Haji Ali dargah and the beautification of the plaza around the Gateway of India. In addition to this, a fund of Rs 50 crore has been allocated to 10 assembly seats in the island city for development work, announced Mumbai guardian minister Deepak Kesarkar on Friday.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 12:46 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar | Sanjay Tambe/FPJ

After reviewing 62 projects undertaken in the past two years, he said, "As a guardian minister, I am accountable for the development work in the island city. Several projects planned last year are now either in the tendering process or will commence soon." The ground-breaking ceremony of some of these projects will be carried out by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis in the next two weeks, he added.

After reviewing 62 projects undertaken in the past two years, he said, “As a guardian minister, I am accountable for the development work in the island city. Several projects planned last year are now either in the tendering process or will commence soon.” The ground-breaking ceremony of some of these projects will be carried out by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputies Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis in the next two weeks, he added.

The Mumbadevi temple precinct will be developed using only natural materials such as stones and basalt. The project will include designated spaces for rituals as well as improved areas for better crowd management. Similarly, a new building will come up in the Mahalaxmi temple precinct, with a total investment of Rs 60 crore.

The proposed facelift for Haji Ali dargah involves construction of two retaining walls, each 264 meters in length, on either side of the pathway, along with a rock armor bund. Additionally, the height of the pathway will be raised to seven meters.

Kesarkar said, “All encroachments on the road leading from the Crawford Market and the Cotton Market to Mumbadevi will be cleared over the next four days.”

