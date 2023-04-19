 Mumbai: State appoints SPP in Dapoli resort case 
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: State appoints SPP in Dapoli resort case 

Mumbai: State appoints SPP in Dapoli resort case 

On Wednesday, a bench led by Justice Sunil Shukre took on record the April 11 order on the appointment of advocate Girish Kulkarni as SPP.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: State appoints SPP in Dapoli resort case  | ANI

The Maharashtra government has appointed a special public prosecutor to represent it in the Bombay high court in pleas filed by former State minister Anil Parab in relation to the construction of a resort at Dapoli. 

On Wednesday, a bench led by Justice Sunil Shukre  took on record the April 11 order on the appointment of advocate Girish Kulkarni as SPP.

The matter was adjourned to April 28 following request by additional solicitor general Anil Singh, who represents the Enforcement Directorate. 

Read Also
Dapoli Resort Case: Bombay HC extends interim protection to Shiv Sena UBT leader Anil Parab till...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Concrete road works beset with corruption, claims UBT camp leader Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: Concrete road works beset with corruption, claims UBT camp leader Aaditya Thackeray

Mumbai: State’s share in national population to drop by 2036

Mumbai: State’s share in national population to drop by 2036

Mumbai: Bollywood Production companies under I-T scanner

Mumbai: Bollywood Production companies under I-T scanner

Extortion from Mumbai builder: Man on the run since 2005 held by CBI

Extortion from Mumbai builder: Man on the run since 2005 held by CBI

Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver held for trying to kidnap 12-year-old boy in Parel

Mumbai: Autorickshaw driver held for trying to kidnap 12-year-old boy in Parel