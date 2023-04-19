Mumbai: State appoints SPP in Dapoli resort case 

The Maharashtra government has appointed a special public prosecutor to represent it in the Bombay high court in pleas filed by former State minister Anil Parab in relation to the construction of a resort at Dapoli.
On Wednesday, a bench led by Justice Sunil Shukre took on record the April 11 order on the appointment of advocate Girish Kulkarni as SPP.
The matter was adjourned to April 28 following request by additional solicitor general Anil Singh, who represents the Enforcement Directorate.
