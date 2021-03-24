Mumbai: State allows all CHS to conduct online AGM till Dec 31

The Maharashtra government in a revised notification issued on March 23, has allowed all cooperative housing societies to conduct online Annual General meeting (AGM) till December 31st of this year. This is the second extension given by the state. The earlier due date was March 31, 2021.

As per these new guidelines, all housing societies in the state now can conduct online AGM. Earlier, only co-operative societies having more than 50 members were allowed to conduct online meeting.

Ramesh Prabhu, Chairman of Maharashtra Societies Welfare Association (MahaSeWA) said, "It was a demand to extend the deadline which has been fulfilled by the government. Also, it is a welcome move that state has allowed all cooperative societies to conduct online AGM without any limit on members. Meaning even smaller societies can conduct digital meetings. Otherwise social distancing could have gone for a toss in this pandemic situation."

Now since the revised notification has been issued when only a week's time left for the previous March 31st deadline to end several housing are not aware about it.

Nilesh Vyas, one of the active members of Vishwadeep Heights cooperative housing soceity located in Kandivali said, "We are holding our AGM via digital platform. However, we are not aware of any new notification that been issued by the government regarding AGM. Last minute notices create only confusion which should be avoided."

Usually the AGM of cooperative bodies is held by September 30th of every year but, due to the outbreak of Novel Coronvirus the state cabinet had extended the deadline till March 31st , 2021 by issuing notification on July 24, 2020 reportedly. Under the provision of law, housing societies not conducting AGM are liable for penalty and action, said Prabhu.