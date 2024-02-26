Mumbai: Stakeholders Demand Citizen Involvement In Future Plans On Scrapped Open Space Policy | Representational Image

In response to the BMC's decision to scrap the draft open space policy, stakeholders are emphasising the importance of citizen involvement in shaping future policies. The move comes amid growing concerns over the neglect of Mumbai's open spaces and the need for comprehensive maintenance plans.

Narwekar welcomes BMC's decision

Former corporator of Colaba, Makrand Narwekar has welcomed the BMC's decision to discard the draft policy. However, there is a call for caution in formulating any new policy until elected representatives are in place within the BMC.

"I appreciate the BMC for heeding citizens' objections and scrapping the draft policy. Larger consultations involving citizens, ALMs, and Residents' Associations are necessary for formulating a comprehensive open space policy," Narwekar stated, underlining the importance of citizen participation. He further highlighted the pathetic conditions of the open spaces in the city due to the neglect of the civic body and changes in its process.

"Open spaces in the city are vital for our well-being, and their neglect cannot be ignored," stated a representative familiar with the matter. It's imperative that citizens have a say in how these spaces are managed to ensure their proper upkeep.

Citizen engagement in policy making

The demand for citizen engagement in policy making reflects a growing sentiment among residents for a more inclusive approach to municipal governance. With concerns mounting over the condition of public spaces, there is increasing pressure on the BMC to involve citizens in shaping policies that directly impact the city's livability.

While the BMC's decision to scrap the draft policy is seen as a positive step, stakeholders are urging the civic body to prioritise citizen input in formulating future policies related to open space maintenance.



The call for citizen engagement in municipal affairs highlights the need for collaborative efforts between residents and authorities to address pressing issues facing the city. As discussions continue, the focus remains on ensuring that policies are reflective of the needs and concerns of Mumbai's diverse population.