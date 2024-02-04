 Mumbai News: Man Arrested Over Extortion Bid In Name Of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar
The arrested accused has been identified as Jayesh Uttam Jadhav, a resident of Dadar (East).

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 10:49 AM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: The Marine Drive police have arrested one person for trying to dupe a tours and travels company using the name of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. The case has been filed after a complaint by Shivansh Ashish Singh, the personal assistant of Narwekar, with the Marine Drive police.

As per the complaint, two persons claiming to be close to Narwekar approached Nandita Bedi, associated with the tours and travel company responsible for organising MLA tours to Africa. The duo demanded money for arranging a tour for the MLAs.

Narwekar's PA Files Police Complaint

However, Bedi refused to give money. Subsequently, the two individuals left the premises, only to return shortly and renew their attempt to extort money. When Bedi demanded to speak with Narwekar, the culprits fled the scene immediately. Shivansh Singh promptly reported the incident to Narwekar, who advised filing a police report.

Consequently, an FIR was lodged against the unidentified individuals at the Marine Drive police station. The arrested accused has been identified as Jayesh Uttam Jadhav, a resident of Dadar (East).

