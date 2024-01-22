Mumbai News: 5 Held For Demanding Extortion Of ₹164 Crore From Builder By Threatening ED Action | IANS

Mumbai: The Mumbai crime branch detained five persons for allegedly threatening and demanding 164 crore from a renowned developer in Mumbai. The police said that the one of the accused threatened the builder to implement him in an Enforcing Directorate case if he would not pay them huge money.

The detained accused identified as Rajendra Sirsat, Rakesh Kumar, Kalpesh Bhosle, Abrish Dubey, all four are into real estate business while fifth accused Sandeep Tadge is into share market. Police said, two more suspects are involved in the case and police have got their details and searching for them.

Case Handed Over To Unit 9

The case has been registered in Bandra police station and handed over to the unit 9 for further investigation. The accused called the victim on January 6 and demanded money. They met the victim in a coffee shop at Bandra on January 10 where one of the accused claimed himself ED officer and threatened to book him in ED case, said an officer.

The police have got the CCTV footage of the coffee shop in which accused seen there. The complainant did not want to give money so he approached a senior officer for help.