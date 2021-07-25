Mumbai: SRA alerts all its developers and architects to adhere proper precautionary measure after landslide mishap

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority(SRA) held an immediate online virtual meeting with its developers and architects following landslide mishap reported in Chembur and Vikroli areas that claimed 25 people lives. In the said meeting the authority has directed to take immediate action, ensuring immediate precautions of already occupied transit camps, accommodation of labourers etc so to avoid collapse and structural damage if any. Besides, to also check if the Covid-19 protocols are followed properly or not.

An official from SRA who did not wish to be named said, "Generally before the onset of monsoon the meeting is held to alert the developers where the Slum Rehabilitation scheme project is ongoing, however, following the landslide mishap incident a fresh meeting was held. Besides the developers of all these projects have been asked to submit a status report. So that if any untoward accident occurs the SRA will also have a proof that what measures they have adopted."

Meanwhile the SRA in a bid to expedite slum rehabilitation scheme projects has offered installment facility on all types premium payments. Initially the said facility was only applicable on fungible FSI. The FPJ had reported that the developer who wish to avail the installment offer should pay 25 per cent of the total amount and the remaining payments can be made in four installments at 12 per cent rate of interest.

The developers reportedly welcomed the move. They stated, "The government is not at loss. The amount will not be paid all together but in installments. While the money will be useful for rehabilitation building component construction work eventually contributing money to the project.